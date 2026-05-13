JCC Names Student Speaker For 2026 Commencement Ceremony

Jamestown Community College has named its student speaker for the spring 2026 commencement ceremony.

Miguel Cocerez will speak during the Jamestown Campus ceremony at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 16, in the Physical Education Complex.

A Health Information Technology major from Buffalo, New York, Cocerez achieved a 3.97 GPA after returning to the classroom for the first time in 20 years. A December graduate, he came to JCC after a career shift into healthcare sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic. That experience helped him discover a passion for supporting people through compassion and kindness.

Cocerez completed his studies entirely online while continuing to work, and credits JCC’s commitment to flexible, student-centered learning for making his return to education possible.

He hopes to represent students who have faced hardship and self-doubt, drawing on his background growing up in a large Latino family where opportunities sometimes felt out of reach.

Cocerez is a recipient of the HIT Award, voted unanimously by the Health Information Technology faculty.