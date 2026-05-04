JCC Presents Spring Concerts This Week

Jamestown Community College’s Music Department is presenting two spring concerts this week.

The 2026 Spring Concert series begins at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 5. The program will feature a variety of selections in different styles performed by the JCC Concert Choir, directed by Julie Costantini, and the Concert Band, under the direction of Chris Wakefield.

The evening’s centerpiece will be the New York premiere of “Concerto No. 2 for Alto Saxophone and Concert Band,” composed by JCC Music Department Chair Neil Flory. The piece will be performed by the Concert Band alongside special guest saxophonist Andy Wen, who will be on campus for a three-day residency May 3-5.

Spring Jam! will then take place at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, May 7. The performance will be an energetic concert featuring JCC Rock Ensembles directed by Bill Eckstrom performing a wide range of styles.

Both concerts are free and open to the public. They will take place in the Scharmann Theatre on the Jamestown campus and will be live-streamed on Zoom. Links are available on the JCC events calendar.