Jamestown Community College has received funding to expand hands-on training opportunities for its Nursing program students.

The JCC Foundation received a $250,000 Highmark Blue Fund grant to support “Nursing Simulation Labs for Rural Health Workforce Readiness.” The grant is part of Highmark’s $3.75 million investment in 20 community health initiatives across Western New York.

JCC also received an $8,000 Community Impact Grant from the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation and $8,000 from the Rex and Micki McCray Family Fund. The $16,000 in support will fund two new Nursing Anne mannequins for use in nursing skills labs and simulation activities.

The new equipment will allow more students to practice clinical skills at the same time, increase access to hands-on lab experiences, and provide more realistic training as students prepare for clinical practice.

The investment comes as JCC continues to strengthen its nursing pipeline, including the growth of a licensed practical nurse pathway designed to help students progress toward registered nurse licensure.

Highmark’s Blue Fund supports initiatives focused on improving health outcomes across Western New York. The 2026 grants address priorities including behavioral health, maternal health, cardiovascular health, and healthcare workforce development.

The nursing simulation investment will help JCC increase training capacity and prepare graduates to meet the healthcare needs of rural communities in New York’s Southern Tier.

Offered on the Cattaraugus County and Jamestown campuses, the JCC Nursing program A.A.S. degree prepares students to become licensed registered nurses.