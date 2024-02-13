JCC Receiving Funds Toward Paid Internships In Addiction Workforce

Jamestown Community College will receive funding toward paid internships to support the addiction workforce.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced $5 million in workforce development funding that is being made possible through the state’s Opioid Settlement Fund.

The money has been made available to colleges and community-based training programs across the state to offer paid internships and field placements to students who complete the Credentialed Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Counselor, Certified Prevention Professional, or Certified Recovery Peer Advocate program, either as a stand-alone certificate program or in combination with an Associates or Masters in Social Work degree.

Hochul said this initiative will allow the State Office of Addiction Services and Supports to recruit more students to do their internships and field placements in OASAS work settings thereby allowing OASAS employers a pipeline of credentialed individuals they can recruit once they graduate from their degree or certificate programs.