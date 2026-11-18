Jamestown Community College is requesting additional funding for Phase 1 of its proposed Wellness Project.

JCC Consultant and former Finance Director at the college, Kathleen Dennison, explained the resolution before Jamestown City Council requesting the City’s authorization for the college to apply for the funding to the State University of New York (SUNY) capital request for the 2027–2028 State Budget.

The project is a multi-year collaboration with the YMCA to renovate existing physical education spaces and build new shared facilities.

Dennison said JCC’s estimated share of the overall project cost remains at $24 million and that the College is asking for some funding from a future phase to be applied to Phase 1 due to an increase in construction costs. The initial cost for Phase 1 was $12 million and is now $19 million.

The City’s approval is formally required as a sponsor, though the resolution imposes no direct financial obligation on the city. The Chautauqua County Legislature also will be voting on a similar resolution at its monthly voting session tonight.