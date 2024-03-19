JCC Screening ‘Unseen Tears: The Impact of Native American Residential Boarding Schools’ Documentary

Jamestown Community College will offer the screening of documentary, “Unseen Tears: The Impact of Native American Residential Boarding Schools” on Wednesday, March 20.

The screening will take place at 6:30 p.m. in JCC’s Carnahan Theatre and includes a presentation by visiting professor Lori Quigley.

The event is part of the Lenna Visiting Scholars Series in partnership with St. Bonaventure University. It is free and open to the public and begins with a reception at 6 p.m.

Quigley, a professor of leadership and policy at Niagara University, was an advisor for the documentary and has published journal articles on the history of the Thomas Indian School and constructivist approaches to teaching native languages. She grew up on the Allegany Territory of the Seneca Nation of Indians.

A recipient of the State University of New York’s Chancellor’s Award for Research and Scholarship, Quigley is an accomplished educational consultant in areas ranging from curriculum development to the strengthening of diversity, equity, and inclusionary policies and practices. Her research interests include multigenerational trauma and culturally relevant pedagogy.

The presentation is co-sponsored by JCC’s Social Sciences Division and Society and Human Expression Career Community.