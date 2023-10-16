JCC Sees Increased Use of Campus Food Pantries

Jamestown Community College has made food pantries available at all of its locations.

JCC Campus Life Director Kayla Crosby said, “Food insecurity can lead to students dropping out of college. The food pantry has daily requests from students, and we notice there is increased need on Fridays as students prepare for weekends without food service and limited public transportation available to travel to grocery stores.”

JCC has food pantries at all of its locations. On the Jamestown Campus, the pantry can be found in the Hamilton Collegiate Center, next to the campus bookstore. On the Cattaraugus County Campus in Olean, the food pantry is on the first floor of College Center, in the Counseling and Career Center, room 151. At the North County Center in Dunkirk, the food pantry is located in the

Main Building near the Counseling and Career Center. Freezer and refrigeration capabilities are new additions this year.

The college has additional resources to help students manage food insecurity. On the Jamestown Campus, the Counseling and Career Center hosts Brooke Barone, nutrition coordinator with FeedMore WNY, on campus monthly to help eligible students enroll in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Donations are welcome and can be made at any location.

Anyone seeking more information may contact Kayla Crosby at KaylaCrosby@mail.sunyjcc.edu or call 716.338.1004.