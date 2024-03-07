JCC To Hold Open House Event on March 9

Jamestown Community College will be holding an open house event on Saturday, March 9.

From 10:00 a.m. to noon, prospective students will be able to explore academic programs and speak with faculty; learn about student support services, sports, clubs and events; take a tour of the Jamestown campus; and receive help with the application process.

JCC Admissions Director Corrine Case said students can meet with a FAFSA completion specialist to fill out the free application for Federal Student Aid.

Case said there also will be information available about childcare support, transportation services available to students, and new features to academic programs.

Registration to attend the Open House is encouraged and can be completed at sunyjcc.edu/OpenHouse.