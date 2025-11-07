JCC To Hold Veterans Day 5K/Walk Nov. 9

Jamestown Community College’s Veterans and Military Aligned Student Club will host its third annual Veterans Day 5K run/walk this Sunday.

Registration begins at 10 a.m., Sunday, November 9 at the Jamestown Campus Physical Education Complex parking lot off Curtis Street, with the race starting at 11:00 a.m. Prizes will be awarded to the top finishers.

The cost to participate is $17. Visit sunyjcc.edu/events and navigate to the race event on the calendar to register.

Proceeds from the 5K will help JCC student veterans attend the Student Veterans of America conference in Colorado Springs this January and support the JCC Veterans Scholarship. More than $1,000 was raised over the first two events.