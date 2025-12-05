JCC To Present Two Music Events This Month

Jamestown Community College has two music events celebrating the winter season for December.

The JCC Concert Choir and Concert Band will present a collection of musical selections during their annual Winter Concert in the Jamestown Campus Scharmann Theatre at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 9. The Concert Choir is directed by Julie Costantini and the Concert Band by Chris Wakefield.

The JCC Rock Ensembles will deliver a high-energy performance during the Winter Jam! concert at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, December 11 in the Scharmann Theatre. Directed by Bill Eckstrom, the group will showcase a diverse selection of music in a variety of styles.

The concerts will also be livestreamed on Zoom. Visit sunyjcc.edu/events and navigate to the concert event to find the event link.

The Winter Concert Series are free and open to the public.