JCC Uncommoners To Present ‘Biloxi Blues’

Jamestown Community College Uncommoners are presenting a production of “Biloxi Blues” at Scharmann Theatre starting this Friday.

The play, written by Neil Simon, is a story that follows young Army recruits during World War II as they go through basic training in Mississippi. The humor grows out of their daily lives, but the play also explores deeper struggles. Themes of the play include war, abuse, and bigotry.

It will be directed by JCC graduate and longtime local performer Adam Hughes.

Performances are scheduled for March 13, 14, 19, 20, and 21 at 7 p.m. and at 2 p.m. on March 15. Tickets are $20 when ordered online at sunyjcc.edu/ScharmannTheatre and $22 at the box office. JCC students can attend for free with their current student ID.

Email ScharmannTheatre@sunyjcc.edu for more information.