JCC Unveils Meditation Room and Mural

Jamestown Community College has unveiled a meditation room and mural at the Jamestown campus.

The rainforest-themed mural that covers the four interior walls of the room was painted by sophomore Studio Arts students Bailey Lundmark and JJ Moore.

JCC counselors Dianna Shaw and Kristin Olson came up with the idea of meditation rooms to support students. Counseling & Career Center Director Morgan Franchina said the goal was to lessen the “stigma around reaching out for mental health help by providing a space on campus that guides students through healthy coping techniques and familiarizes them with things like mindful meditation.”

JCC meditation rooms on the Cattaraugus County Campus and North County Center in Dunkirk were opened for the start of the fall 2023 semester.

Funding for the room was made possible through the American Rescue Plan monies from the State University of New York.

The rooms include bean bag chairs, pillows, weighted blankets, yoga mats and guides, meditation guides, coloring books, stress-relieving activity books, essential oil diffusers, and small water fountains.

The rooms are open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday at all JCC locations.