JCC’s 75th Anniversary Commencement To Feature Shared Keynote Speakers

Jamestown Community College’s 75th anniversary commencement ceremonies this weekend will feature a group of keynote speakers.

Longtime recently retired employees Nelson Garifi and Marilyn Zagora, along with current faculty members Brent Harkness, Madison LaVallee, and Jennifer Visbisky will share comments during ceremonies for the Cattaraugus County Campus at 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 16 at the Olean YMCA and for the Jamestown Campus at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 17 at the Physical Education Complex gymnasium.

JCC’s interim vice president for Student Experience Crystal Rose-Williams said, “As we celebrate the accomplishments of this year’s graduates, we also honor Jamestown Community College’s 75-year legacy of excellence and service. The speakers joining us embody the spirit of JCC and the principles we’ve stood by: inclusion, opportunity, and lifelong learning. Their voices will help send our graduates into the world with the same sense of purpose and resilience that has shaped our college for generations.”

A 1977 JCC graduate, Garifi was a college employee for 40 years until his retirement in 2021. Garifi’s JCC career began in community relations, evolved into oversight of marketing and recruitment, and culminated with the position he held for seven years when he retired as executive director of Academic Innovation.

Zagora retired as longtime Academic Affairs vice president in 2024 and has stayed on as a president’s consultant through this spring semester. A vice president emeritus, Zagora joined JCC’s faculty in 1974 as a counselor and held various leadership positions during 50 years of service to the college.

Harkness, a Welding associate professor, started as an adjunct instructor at JCC in 2005 before being promoted to full time in 2006.

LaVallee, an Art & Design assistant professor, joined JCC in 2021.

Visbisky, a Nursing associate professor, started as an adjunct instructor in 2002 and was promoted to full time in 2003.

The commencement ceremonies will also include student speakers Samantha Simon, a Business Administration graduate on the Cattaraugus County Campus, and Tarryn Meyer, a Nursing graduate on the Jamestown Campus.