Jamestown Community College‘s fourth annual Veterans Day 5K Run/Walk raised more than $1,000 to support student veterans and military-connected students.

43 participants took part in the event on November 7, 2026.

Top finishers were recognized in three divisions. In the men’s 19-and-over division, Nathan Harris placed first, followed by Jared Drocy, and Jesse Ernerwein. Kylie Harris took first place in the women’s 19-and-over division, followed by Sami Greenwald, and Candria Carlson. In the men’s 18-and-under division, Joseph Jacques finished first, Alexander Lund second, and Michael DiLorenzo third.

The event raised more than $600 through participant registrations, with an additional $400 coming from sponsors. Proceeds benefit JCC’s Club Valor, a group of veteran and military-aligned students that organizes the annual event.

Some of the proceeds will help send veteran and military-connected students to the Student Veterans of America National Conference in Grapevine, Texas, in early January. The event also supports JCC’s Veterans Scholarship in Memory of Traci Maybach.

Wegmans in Jamestown sponsored 10 participants and provided water, Gatorade, and bananas for runners and walkers. Chautauqua Striders and the Veterans of Foreign Wars also sponsored the event.

Visit sunyjcc.edu/Military for more information about military and veteran support at JCC.