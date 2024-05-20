Jeff Ross, Nicole Byer Announced as Comedy Fest Headliners

The National Comedy Center has announced that acclaimed comedians Jeff Ross and Nicole Byer will headline the first two nights of the 2024 Lucille Ball Comedy Festival.

The festival will take place August 1 through 4.

A third headliner that is confirmed to perform at the Northwest Arena on August 3 will be announced mid-June and is one of the highest grossing stand-up comedians in 2024.

Jeff Ross, known as “Roastmaster General,” will bring his solo show August 2nd to the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts. He was the creative force, co-host and producer of Netflix’s “Roast of Tom Brady”, and in addition to his numerous high profile roast credits.

Nicole Byer will perform on August 1 at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts. She is widely known as the host of “Nailed It!,” the Netflix Emmy-nominated reality-competition baking series, and is one of the most distinctive voices in stand-up comedy today.

Tickets for the Jeff Ross and Nicole Byer shows, along with other festival events will go on pre-sale for National Comedy Center Members on Thursday, May 30 at noon through Wednesday, June 5. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday , June 6 at noon at ComedyCenter.org.