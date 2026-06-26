Jeremy’s Belview Suffers Damage From Fire

Jeremy’s Belview restaurant in Jamestown suffered damage from a kitchen fire Wednesday night.

Jamestown Fire said multiple people called 911 around 10:30 p.m. to report smoke coming from the Foote Avenue building .

Fire crews observed fire inside the kitchen ventilation units on the side of building. They said fire did not extend inside the restaurant dining or bar areas. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental due to a malfunction or over heating of compressor unit for an upright storage freezer.

This is the second fire at the Belview this year. According to the restaurant’s social media, the first was “a small grill fire” in the kitchen back on April 2.