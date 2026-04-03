Jerry Seinfeld, Bert Kreischer and Seth Meyers To Headline Lucille Ball Comedy Festival

Jerry Seinfeld, Bert Kreischer and Seth Meyers have been announced as this year’s headliners for the Lucille Ball Comedy Festival.

This year’s festival marks the 35th anniversary of the event and the 30th anniversary of the Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum — a milestone year for comedy in Jamestown. It will take place August 6 through 9 in Jamestown.

All three headlining comedians will perform at the Northwest Arena.

Jerry Seinfeld will headline on Thursday, August 6; Bert Kreischer will take the stage on Saturday, August 8; and Seth Meyers will perform on Sunday, August 9. A main stage Stand-Up Showcase featuring a lineup of talent from across the country will take place Friday, August 7 at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts.

Jerry Seinfeld’s comedy career took off after his first appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson in 1981. Eight years later, he teamed up with Larry David to create Seinfeld, widely regarded as one of the most successful and influential comedy series in television history. The show ran for nine seasons, earning numerous Emmy, Golden Globe and People’s Choice Awards, and was later named the greatest television show of all time by TV Guide and the best sitcom ever in a 60 Minutes/Vanity Fair poll.

Seinfeld’s recent Emmy-nominated Netflix projects include Jerry Before Seinfeld and 23 Hours to Kill, along with the acclaimed series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

Bert Kreischer has evolved from Rolling Stone’s “Number One Partier in the Nation” to one of the top-grossing stand-up comedians in the world. Named by Forbes as “one of the best storytellers of his generation,” Kreischer has parlayed his signature comedy and authenticity into a dynamic media empire.

His sixth Netflix special, Lucky, premiered in 2025 and debuted in Netflix’s Top 10 most-watched shows. Through Berty Boy Productions, Kreischer oversees hit podcasts and series including Bertcast, Something’s Burning and 2 Bears, 1 Cave (with Tom Segura), reaching millions of fans worldwide.

Kreischer is the founder of the Fully Loaded Comedy Festival and starred in and produced The Machine, a feature adaptation of his viral stand-up story. He also recently launched the Netflix series Free Bert, which quickly reached the platform’s global Top 10. He is currently on his Permission to Party World Tour, performing to sold-out audiences around the world.

Seth Meyers is an Emmy Award-winning writer, New York Times bestselling author and host of Late Night with Seth Meyers since 2014.

Meyers began his career on Saturday Night Live, where he spent 13 seasons as a cast member, including nine seasons as head writer and eight seasons as anchor of “Weekend Update.” He has earned 33 Emmy nominations for his work in television.

He has released two acclaimed stand-up specials – Lobby Baby and Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking – and continues to perform stand-up nationwide. Meyers also co-headlines a residency with John Oliver in New York and collaborates on multiple podcasts with Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone.

Additional artists scheduled to appear include comedian, writer, producer and Emmy Award-winner Carol Leifer, whose credits include Seinfeld, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Saturday Night Live, Modern Family, and Hacks, plus America’s Got Talent finalist Gina Brillon (Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Late Night with Seth Meyers, NBC’s Stand up for Diversity Showcase), Ian Lara (The Tonight Show, Comedy Central, HBO MAX), Jenny Zigrino (CONAN, Comedy Central, MTV, Netflix is a Joke, HBO), and Drew Dunn (The Tonight Show, Dry Bar, Don’t Tell Comedy, Just For Laughs Comedy Festival), with more talent to be announced in the coming weeks at ComedyCenter.org/festival.

The festival will feature more than 50 live events over four days, including late-night comedy, block parties, live music and more – all part of a multi-day celebration of comedy’s contemporary voices and rising talent. The full festival lineup will be announced in the coming weeks at ComedyCenter.org/festival.

Tickets for headlining performances and festival events will go on pre-sale for National Comedy Center members beginning Monday, April 27 at 12 p.m. ET, with tickets on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 1 at 12 p.m. ET at ComedyCenter.org.

To become a National Comedy Center member in order to gain first access to available seats during the pre-sale ticket window, visit ComedyCenter.org/membership or call the National Comedy Center at 716-484-2222.