JHS A Capella Choir To Perform 101st Annual A Capella Vespers

The JHS A Cappella Choir is pictured during a recent performance for the Rotary Club of Jamestown.The choir will present its 101st annual A Cappella Vespers on Sunday, Dec. 14 and Sunday, Dec. 21 at 4 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, at 120 Chandler St.

The Jamestown High School A Cappella Choir will present its 101st annual A Cappella Vespers on Sunday, December 14 and Sunday, December 21.

The performances will be held at 4:00 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, located at 120 Chandler Street. Admission is free and a good-will offering will be taken.

The 50-voice A Cappella Choir features smaller ensembles, including the Madrigal Singers, Men of Tomorrow and Ladies of Today. The choir will be accompanied on the piano by Julie Livengood and on the organ by Brian Bogey, the choir’s director emeritus. The Madrigal Singers are also scheduled to perform at a number of holiday events across the Jamestown community.

Established by the ensemble’s founder, Ebba Goranson, in 1924, the Vespers are sacred music concerts performed each December at First Lutheran Church, featuring excerpts from major choral works and seasonal songs and carols to help provide a bit of cheer during the holiday season.

