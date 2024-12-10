JHS A Cappella Choir Celebrates 100th Annual Vespers Dec. 14

The Jamestown High School A Cappella Choir is presenting its 100th annual A Cappella Vespers this Saturday, December 14.

The free performance takes place at 4:00 p.m. at First Lutheran Church located at 120 Chandler Street. A good-will offering will be taken.

Established by the ensemble’s founder, Ebba Goranson, in 1924, the Vespers are sacred music concerts performed each December at First Lutheran Church, featuring excerpts from major choral works and seasonal songs and carols to help provide a bit of cheer during the holiday season.

Saturday’s performance will also feature 350 alumni of the choir performing.

The 58-voice A Cappella Choir features smaller ensembles, including the Madrigal Singers, Men of Tomorrow and Ladies of Today. The choir will be accompanied on the piano by Julie Livengood and on the organ by Brian Bogey, the choir’s director emeritus and additional organ accompaniment from Gail Espinoza. Bogey and fellow director emeritus Norm Lydell, the choir’s director from 2003 to 2020, will also conduct the choir during the December 14 alumni performance.