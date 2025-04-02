JHS Band, Chorus 100th Anniversary Concert April 5

The Jamestown High School Band and Chorus will celebrate their 100th anniversary this Saturday.

The joint ensemble concert will take place at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, April 5 in the Jamestown High School auditorium.

It will include performances by the A Cappella Choir and Mixed Chorus, under the direction of Lauren Scharf, and the Concert and Symphonic bands, under the direction of Meghan Murray. The performance will also include a combined performance and world premiere of “Eternal,” a commissioned work by internationally known composer and arranger Jacob Narverud. It was written in celebration of the ensembles’ centennial anniversary.

Local media personality Dennis Webster will serve as master of ceremonies and the JHS band will be joined by 2009 graduate Technical Sgt. Erik Lundquist, who will perform a solo with the ensemble. Lundquist is a euphoniumist with the United States Air Force Band. A native of Jamestown, he joined the Air Force in 2016.

In addition, a documentary on the ensembles’ history and legacy over the past 100 years will be screened. A reception to reconnect with friends and visit the band and chorus rooms to view memorabilia will be held immediately following the event.

While music education at Jamestown High School dates back to the early days of the Jamestown Academy in 1837 and had been formalized thanks to the work of Frederick E. Bottsford, the 2024-25 school year marks the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the current ensembles by brother and sister Arthur and Ebba Goranson.

The April 5 performance is free and open to the public and alumni.