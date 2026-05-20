JHS Musical Wins Gold At Shea’s Wonder Awards

Jamestown High School’s production of The Pirates of Penzance struck gold Saturday evening at the Shea’s Wonder Awards at Shea’s Performing Arts Center, “sailing away” as the top high school musical theater production in Western New York while capturing three honors and $5,500 in grant funding for the school’s musical theater program.

The production earned the program’s gold-level award, which included a $5,000 grant for the Jamestown High School musical theater program. The show also received “Outstanding Achievement in Costumes,” earning an additional $500 grant, while musical director Lauren Scharf was recognized with the “Outstanding Direction” award for the second consecutive year. Student, Brady Classon, was recognized as an All-Star Cast Member.

The Pirates of Penzance. received nine total nominations at the Shea’s Wonder Awards.

The award-winning production also showcased the talents of dozens of Jamestown High School student performers and musicians.

“The Pirates of Penzance” marked Scharf’s 10th production as the musical theater program’s director and 12th since joining Jamestown Public Schools in 2014. The director of choral activities at Jamestown High School, Scharf holds a Master’s Degree in Theatre Directing from Roosevelt University in Chicago, Illinois, a Master’s Degree in Music Education from SUNY Fredonia and a Bachelor’s Degree in Music Education from the Crane School of Music at SUNY Potsdam.