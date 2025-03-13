JHS Production of ‘Les Misérables: School Edition’ Starts Tonight

The Jamestown High School production of “Les Misérables: School Edition” starts tonight and can be seen through March 15.

The musical is based on the novel by Victor Hugo, with music by Claude-Michel Schonberg and lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer. It is being directed by Lauren Scharf, with vocal direction by Melissa Beichner, choreography created by Jennie Caruso, and pit orchestra direction by Meghan Murray.

Performances will take place at 7:00 p.m. tonight and Friday, March 14; and 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., Saturday, March 15 in the Merton P. Corwin Auditorium of JHS.

In nineteenth-century France, Jean Valjean is released from years of unjust imprisonment but finds nothing in store for him but mistrust and mistreatment. He breaks his parole in hopes of starting a new life, initiating a lifelong struggle for redemption as he is relentlessly pursued by police inspector Javert, who refuses to believe Valjean can change his ways. Finally, during the Paris student uprising of 1832, Javert must confront his ideals after Valjean spares his life and saves that of the student revolutionary who has captured the heart of Valjean’s adopted daughter.

Jamestown High School’s musical program has also been nominated again for the Shea’s Wonder Awards. The program, which JHS participated in last year, is designed to “celebrate and support the arts in high schools, foster excellence in musical theatre, and provide valuable educational opportunities for students.”

If nominated, the students would be able to perform selections from the show on stage at Shea’s Performing Arts Center in Buffalo in May.

The production includes nearly 100 students in the cast, pit orchestra, and production crew, led by student stage managers Lilly Johnson and Zoe Haskins and assistant stage managers Jaylynn Carlson and John Johnston.

General admission is $10 and can be purchased at the door or online at our.show/jhslesmis with an additional service fee.