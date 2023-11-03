JHS PTO Hosting Donation Drive-Thru For JHS Closet

The Jamestown High School Parent-Teacher Organization is hosting a Donation Drive Thru for the JHS Closet on November 7.

The donation drive-thru will take place from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7 in front of the pool doors at the high school located at 350 East Second Street. People bringing donations are asked to enter the parking lot at the Second Street entrance and exit on Foote Avenue

The organization is seeking donations of hygiene products including shampoo, bar soap, deodorant, toothbrushes, and feminine products. They’re also requesting donations of clothing items that are new or gently used such as new socks, new underwear, leggings, sweatpants, and joggers. School supplies are also requested and non-perishable food like granola bars, Pop Tarts, SpaghettiOs, snack-size chips, and bottled water.

Monetary donations can be made as well and checks should be made out to the “Gotchu Fund,” which helps support educational opportunities for students in financial need such as Advanced Placement exam costs, field trips, and educational camps.