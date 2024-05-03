JHS Spring Band Concert Tonight

Jamestown High School’s Spring Band Concert will take place tonight.

The performance will start at 7:00 p.m. in the High School Auditorium. It will feature both the Concert and Symphonic bands under JHS Director of Bands Meghan Murray.

The bands will present works by John Williams and Brian Balmages, music from “Guardians of the Galaxy” and ABBA, a percussion section feature, plus much more. The bands will also combine for a special finale.

Admission is free and the public is encouraged to attend.