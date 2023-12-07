WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

JHS Student Faces Disciplinary, Legal Consequence After Bringing BB Gun To School

A Jamestown High School student faces disciplinary and legal consequences after bringing a BB gun to the school Wednesday.

Jamestown Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker sent out a statement, saying that following a report of a student with a BB gun in their backpack, the School Resource Officer took possession of the gun from the student without incident.

He said the district will continue to review the potential use of a weapons detection system at the high school.

The district’s Safety & Security Committee recommended the district test a detections system out before making a final purchase. JPS has rented the weapons detection systems from Chautauqua Institution to test at home football games and are scheduled to test them at home basketball games.

