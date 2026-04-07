JHS Students Raise $6,100 For Kids & Sibs Summer Camp

Jamestown High School students raised $6,100 for the Kids & Sibs Summer Camp at the 45th annual Battle of the Classes.

Laurie Reynolds, who has organized the camp the last several years, accepted the donation. A two-day camp experience, Kids & Sibs supports children with special needs and their siblings by promoting connection, mutual understanding, and positive social-emotional development through engaging and supportive activities.

The Battle of the Classes is a school-wide competition that featured dance routines, relay races, tug of war, and more. It capped off several weeks of spirited fundraising across all grade levels. Since its inception, Battle of the Classes has raised more than $300,000 for local organizations and causes.

The Junior Class of 2027 was declared the winner, taking home first place in the skills competition and raising $1,424. The Senior Class of 2026 raised $1,299.22 and finished in second place in the skills competition. The Sophomore Class of 2028 raised $2,029.50 and finished in third place in the skills competition and the Freshman Class of 2029 raised $633 and finished in fourth place in the skills competition.