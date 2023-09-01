JHS Teacher, English Class Recognized by NYS School Board Association

A Jamestown High School English teacher has been recognized by the New York State School Boards Association.

Lora Pirrello and her 2022-23 Advanced Placement English Literature class were recognized through the Association’s “Champions of Change.”

Pirrello tasked students in her 12th grade Advanced Placement English Literature course last year to create a playlist of songs that thematically relate to F. Scott Fitzgerald’s book, The Great Gatsby. Once completed, students then had the chance to earn extra credit by participating in a spin cycling class using the music they had selected for their literary analysis.

Pirrello said 18 students participated with students who couldn’t attend the spin class earning extra credit by creating a separate playlist on the book Ethan Frome by Edith Wharton.