Jingle and Mingle Festival, Christmas Parade This Saturday in Jamestown

The holiday season will be on display in downtown Jamestown this Saturday with the annual Jingle and Mingle Winter Festival and the annual holiday parade.

Events begin at 2:00 p.m. downtown on Tracy Plaza with horse and carriage rides, a character meet and greet, kids activities, and a photo booth. Party McFly will begin dj-ing from 3:00 to 5:15 on Tracy Plaza.

The lighting of the Christmas Tree on Tracy Plaza is set for 5:45pm with the Gingerbread and Candy Land Holiday Parade starting at 6:00 p.m.

The parade will march down Third Street, starting by the Third Street Bridge and making its way East toward City Hall.

A fireworks display will cap off the event immediately at the end of the parade.

