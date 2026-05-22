JLDC Approves $200,000 Loan To Powerhaus Fitness

A fitness center that’s being constructed in the City of Jamestown has been approved a $200,000 loan.

The Jamestown Local Development Corporation approved the 10 year loan at 4% interest for Powerhaus Fitness Factory LLC for renovations at 834 Monroe Street.

Powerhaus Fitness Center owner Zachary Davis said he acquired the building in July 2025.

He said he plans to open a 24 hour, 7 days a week facility that also has locker and shower rooms; along with a recovery room with saunas and a cold plunge. Davis said he plans to have a smoothie bar on site as well.

Economic Development Coordinator Aili Makuch said Davis has applied for a $100,000 loan through the Southern Tier Enterprise Development Organization Inc. (STEDO). That loan will be voted on in June. Davis said he has invested $600,000 into the project already and needs $400,000 to complete it.

He said the prior building hadn’t been built to code, “When we took the drywall out, we filled 30 to 25 yard dumpsters. And, I did that every day for two months straight, just demo the building. But, when we took everything down, we found out that they did not structure the building properly, they did not insulate it properly, the plumbing was all bad, so unfortunately you can’t find those things out until you get down to the bare bones. So, that drastically lifted the price of what we had invested into it.”

Davis said the goal is to have the business open by this Fall.

The JLDC Board approved the loan request unanimously. Jamestown City Council will be required to vote on the loan as well as the amount is more than $100,000.