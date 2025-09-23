JLDC Approves Two Loans At Monthly Meeting

The Jamestown Local Development Corporation approved two loans to local businesses at its monthly meeting.

AKS Sign Designs was approved for a $75,000 loan for 10 years at 4% interest. Owner Alex Sullivan said the money will be used to help relocate the business from Lakewood to 615 West Eighth Street in Jamestown, “And we do a lot of commercial signage, smaller yard signs, banners, all of that. A lot of our production has been done in Ohio and hoping to move it now to Jamestown.”

The JLDC board also approved a $73,000 loan for 10 years at 4% interest for TJ’s Plumbing and Heating.

Economic Development Coordinator Aili Makuch said the loan will be used to combine two parking lots and get rid of an unused loading dock, “There’s also an aspect where they’re going to put in a catch basin, tie into Colecraft’s existing drain line, and that’s all been okay’d by the DPW but the most complicating factor of this and why they’re pursuing funding is that there’s actually a National Fuel line that needed to be dropped in order to level out the apron and the sidewalk. And that was adding a significant amount to the project that they were not anticipating.”

Makuch said the total cost of the project is $80,000. The Jamestown Planning Commission had approved the project as well due to its location in the Waterfront Development Overlay District.

The board also heard initial plans about a proposed brewery that is looking to go into 137 Water Street. The building is owned by Chase Churchhill of Jamestown Electroplating and would be leased to the brewery.

Churchhill said the brewery will offer community space next to the Chadakoin River, “The development of the outdoor area gives us a lot of opportunity to put on some fun events, some fun spaces for people to play and enjoy themselves.. something that’s kind of lacking in Jamestown. I don’t know of any place that you can go eat outside with an open play space where you can let kids wander free.”

The facility was the former location of Enchanted Mountain Spirits. Churchill said the expected timeline would be to open in late spring or early summer of 2026.