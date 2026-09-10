JPD Announces Additional Charges In Tim Horton’s Stabbing Incident

Jamestown Police have announced additional charges in the stabbing incident that took place at the Brooklyn Square Tim Horton’s in December 2025.

The Jamestown Police Department said that officers were called to the 10 South Main Street restaurant just after 12:30 p.m. December 13, 2025 for a report of a fight. During the initial investigation, 43-year old James Morris of Jamestown was charged with 1st Degree Assault, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and 3rd Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon due to allegedly stabbing Nicholas Attalla aka “Niky Sal” of Erie, Pennsylvania. According to WKBW in Buffalo, Attalla is a social media influencer who confronts alleged online predators.

JPD’s investigation was able to determine that Attalla began communicating with an unknown person who identified themselves as a 16 year old male on a dating site. Attalla, who was portraying himself as a 14 year old girl, spoke on the phone with the alleged 16 year old male. The conversation between the two continued through texting and they agreed to meet at Tim Hortons. Attalla entered Tim Hortons and then confronted James Morris and 42-year old Eric Spencer of Jamestown. Police say Attalla accused Morris of attempting to meet a 14 year old girl, and threatened him based solely off the phone conversation and his voice. Through cellular phone search warrants, investigators confirmed that there was no phone contact between Attalla, Morris, or Spencer leading up to the confrontation.

As a result of the accusations Attalla was publicly making towards Morris and Spencer, a fight ensued. During the fight, JPD said numerous patrons were placed in a dangerous situation including a one year old child. The fight spilled directly into the child and their family.

On September 4, 2026, Attalla turned himself in to JPD and was charged with 3rd Degree Assault, 2nd Degree Criminal Nuisance, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Spencer and Morris were both arrested in January 2026. Spencer was previously charged with 2nd Degree Criminal Nuisance and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.