JPD Asking For Help In Finding Missing Woman

Jamestown Police are asking the public for help in finding a young woman who has been missing since January.

JPD said 23-year-old Amber Harrington is considered a missing endangered person / vulnerable adult. She was last seen in the Buffalo area.

Amber is described as a white female with brown or black hair, which may be shaved on the sides of her head, and she has brown eyes. She is approximately 5ft 4in tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

Anyone who sees Amber, or has information on her whereabouts, is asked to call the Jamestown Police Department immediately at 716-483-7537 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 716-483-8477 (716-483-TIPS). Police say Amber may be in the Buffalo area.