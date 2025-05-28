JPD Asks For Public’s Help Regarding May 8 Shooting

The Jamestown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in regards to a shooting that took place May 8.

JPD are continuing to investigation the shooting incident that happened in the area of North Hopkins Avenue and East Second Street. The victim of the shooting been released from the hospital and are expected to recover from the injuries. Police are trying to identify a person who is considered a witness to the shooting and who may have information about the incident.

If you know this person or you are this person, please contact JPD. Police also ask anyone else with information to contact the Jamestown Police Department at 716- 483-7537 or call the confidential tip line at 716-483-TIPS (8477).