JPD Investigating Disappearance of Underground Railroad Statue

Jamestown Police are investigating the disappearance of a statue from the Underground Railroad Tableau at Dow Park.

Parks Department workers discovered the statue, which is estimated to weigh between 500 and 600 pounds, was missing early this morning. Parks Crews had just reinstalled the statue last Thursday, after it had been in winter storage. The statue is estimated to be worth $2-thousand dollars.

Jamestown Police are checking area video and asking anyone who may have information to call 483-7537. Anonymous tips can be called into the TIPS line at (716) 483-8477.