JPS Approves ‘Distraction-Free Learning’ Policy Regarding Smartphones, Smart Devices

Jamestown Public Schools students will face new policies regarding smartphones when they go back to school in September.

The Jamestown School Board approved the Students and Personal Electronic Devices policy at their meeting Monday night. This “distraction-free learning” policy was passed in accordance with a New York State law limiting the use of personal internet-connecting devices in schools.

Starting in September 2025, students at all JPS schools will no longer be permitted to use personal devices, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, and Bluetooth-enabled accessories, during the instructional day.

At Jamestown High School, students will secure their powered-off devices in Yondr pouches, which remain in their possession but locked throughout the day. The pouches are unlocked at dismissal.

In the middle schools, which are grades 5 through 8, devices must be turned off and stored in lockers from arrival until dismissal.

At Pre-Kindergarten through grade 4 elementary schools, students are strongly discouraged from bringing personal devices to school. Any devices must remain in lockers or cubbies and unused during the day.

School-issued technology, such as district-provided iPads, will still be permitted for instructional purposes.

Parents and guardians may contact their child through the school day by calling the school’s main office. Students may contact their family through the school phone as well.

Exceptions to the policy may be made with administrative approval in limited circumstances including medical needs, emergencies, translation assistance, or accommodations outlined in an IEP or 504 Plan.

A progressive system of consequences will be followed for policy violations ranging from device confiscation and parent contact to the requirement of daily device check-ins and additional disciplinary actions.

More information will be communicated with families ahead of the September 3 start of the school year with information also available at jpsny.org/phonefreeschools.