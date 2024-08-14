JPS Capital Projects Wrapping Up For Start of School

The Jamestown School Board received an update on three buildings undergoing capital projects this summer.

JPS Director of Buildings & Grounds & Transportation Carl Pillittieri said the work at the Tech Academy, Fletcher Elementary, and the High School are all multi-phase projects, “So the Tech Academy and Fletcher were in summer number two of two. The high school we’re in one of three summers. And phasing allows us to create a good balance of work, orchestrates a smooth transition between and cut off between disciplines such as plumbing and electrical and mechanical. We maximize time on the job and it allows us to use critical swing spaces as the project moves throughout the building as most of our buildings have space constraints.”

Pillittieri said the Tech Academy had all windows replaced, new stairway railings, flooring, heating, venting, and air conditioning updates; and a backup generator installed. He said the cost of that project was $3.5 million over two summers.

At Fletcher Elementary School, Pillittieri said 75% of the roof has been replaced and the steam boilers are being replaced, “Steam is really hard to control and does not supply an even heat around the building. We’re replacing all the unit ventilators. We’re replacing the flooring, the vinyl flooring, in the cafeteria corridor, cafeteria, the kitchen, and the library. We’re replacing the rooftop units and the rooftop units serve the pod, the atrium, and the main office, and the hallway and classrooms that are by the nurse’s office.”

Pillittieri said the bulk of the work was done in the 20 classrooms in the old wing of the school. The project cost was $11.5 million project.

He added that both the Tech Academy and Fletcher Elementary school will be ready for students come Fall.

The Jamestown High School project is in its first phase of its capital project work with two more phases to go. Pillittieri said this first phase has involved the replacement of 50% of the roof, complete renovations to the second floor, renovating the Information Services Department, and abating and sealing the cafeteria floor.

He said five classrooms and a work room on the second floor will be completed by the start of school with six more classrooms and three bathrooms ready by September 16.

Pillittieri said the remaining three classrooms that are being renovated along with the Information Services Department should be done by early October, “The remaining three classrooms are in the east corridor where the trophy cases are. And that’s the high school schedule. All of the spaces that we’re not getting back for the start of school, we have planned.. (Principal) Allyson (Smith) has done a great job with our construction manager and the contractors to make sure that we have teaching spaces for everything that is going on.”

Pillittier said district-wide work done this summer included an $8 million Information Technology project that “recabled” the district.” He said a $5.5 million American Rescue Plan funded project to install smartboards and sound in classrooms also will be completed by the first two weeks of September.