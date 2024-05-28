JPS Eighth Graders Participate in ‘Taste of Tech’ Event at Hewes BOCES Educational Center

Hundreds of Jamestown Public Schools eighth graders recently participated in the “Taste of Tech” events held at the Hewes Educational Center.

Students spent two hours rotating between three Career & Technical Education programs of their choice where they participated in hands-on activities.

Programs included Automotive Body Repair, Automotive Technology, Conservation/Heavy Equipment/Natural Resource Management, Construction Technology, Cosmetology, Criminal Justice, Culinary Arts, Health Careers, Information Technology/Computer Systems, and Small Animal Science.

Students got to try everything from how to use an airbrush, learn about excavation equipment, decorate cupcakes, and practice hairstyle techniques on mannequin heads.

Hewes Social Worker Alissa Rinaldo said, “It’s a unique opportunity for our young minds to dive into the career and tech world and experience what we have to offer in our community and what career paths they might have an opportunity to explore through an event. It’s a recruitment event, so when the eighth-grade class is in 10th grade, they’ll come back for their sophomore tour and maybe present them with the opportunity to enroll in Career and Tech for their 11th and 12th-grade year.”

Career and Technical Education programming typically serves students in their junior and senior years of high school, with students selecting the option to attend an E2CCB CTE program in their sophomore year.

For more information, visit e2ccb.org.