JPS Safety & Security Committee Present Recommendations to School Board

The Jamestown Public Schools Safety and Security Committee presented their recommendations on improving safety at the schools to the School Board Tuesday night.

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said the advisory committee and sub-committees met every two weeks for six months to discuss safety and security of school buildings that balanced education needs and available funding sources.

Some of the recommendations presented to the board included a weapons detection gate system, a blue light system that could be used in addition to the fire alarm system, further partnerships with local law enforcement, cameras that could detect weapons, additional active shooter training for staff, and installation of ballistic window film.

Whitaker said the school board will discuss whether to proceed with any of these recommendations, “Any expenditure of public dollars is going to be a public discussion and vote. Some of the things may end up being confidential as a result of security specific items, but most of this would be part of public discussion.”

