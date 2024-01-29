JPS School Board Appoints Coordinator of School Improvement and Innovation

The Jamestown School Board has approved the appointment of Jennifer Hobbs to serve as Coordinator of School Improvement & Innovation.

Hobbs previously served the Warren County School District as Principal of Beaty-Warren Middle School. She began her work with JPS on January 25.

Hobbs spent seven years as Principal of the Warren Area Elementary Center prior to joining Beaty earlier this school year. Prior to her time in Warren County, she served as Principal of Johnsonburg Area Elementary School from 2011 to 2016, K-12 Principal of Curriculum, Federal, and Special Programs at Smethport Area School District from 2007 to 2011, and Assistant Principal at Red Lion Area Junior High School in 2005. She began her career in education as a middle school teacher at Fretz Middle School in the Bradford Area School District in 1998.

Hobbs holds a B.S. in Elementary Education and Early Childhood from Clarion University of Pennsylvania and a M.S. in Educational Leadership from St. Bonaventure University.