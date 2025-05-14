JPS Stem Coordinator Named 2025 Coordinator Of The Year

The STEM Coordinator for Jamestown Public Schools has been named the 2025 Coordinator of the Year for Region 12.

The School Administrators Association of New York State (SAANYS) recognized Denise Pusateri at a reception on May 5.

Pusateri, who currently oversees the district’s mathematics, science, technology, and business departments, was honored for her outstanding leadership, collaborative spirit, and unwavering commitment to student and teacher success.

She began her career in the Jamestown City School District in 2001 as a mathematics teacher at Jamestown High School. She later served as a GEAR UP Math Coach and mentor before joining the district’s administrative team in 2011 as a Coordinator of Mathematics. Over the years, she has taken on additional leadership roles across nearly every academic department, stepping up during periods of transition and bringing stability, organization, and purpose to each role.

A recent highlight of her leadership includes guiding a comprehensive selection process for a new K–8 mathematics curriculum, which prioritized teacher voice, collaboration, and student-centered decision-making. Following a months-long pilot process, the district adopted SAVVAS enVision earlier this year.

SAANYS Region 12 serves Allegany, Buffalo, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans, and Wyoming counties.

Pusateri holds a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education from Clarion University of Pennsylvania, a Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction from Gannon University, and a Certificate of Advanced Study in School District Leadership from St. Bonaventure University. She resides in Russell, Pa. with her husband Sam.