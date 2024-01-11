JRC Building and Business Improvement Grant Program Application Process Now Open

The application process for Jamestown Renaissance Corporation’s Building and Business Improvement Program(BBIP) grant program is now open.

Grants awarded will range from $500 to $25,000 per building or business. The applicant will be required to provide at least a 50% cash match to the total project cost. Grant projects must have a minimum investment of $1,000 per building.

Eligible expenses include repairs and renovations on commercial buildings visible to public streets, alleys, parking and pedestrian walkway areas in compliance with the Urban Design guidelines.

The grant is open to building and business owners of taxable commercial properties located within the Urban Design Target Area. Non-government not-for-profits located in the Downtown Jamestown Historic District are eligible as well. While business owners who do not own the property may apply, written permission from the building owner and proof of leasehold is required.

Additionally, the building owner must agree to a sign a maintenance agreement.

Properties with outstanding tax assessments or code violations are not eligible unless the grant is primarily intended to reverse code violations.

A pre-application is due January 30 with the full application due February 13. Only those who complete the pre-application will be given access to the full application.

Notification of grant awards or denial will go out by March 8, 2024.

For more information or to apply, visit https://www.jamestownrenaissance.org/2024-downtown-building-and-business-improvement-grant-now-open/

Questions about the application can be made to JRC Executive Director Frank Besse at 716-708-6761 or Frank@jamestownrenaissance.org.