JRC Seeking RFPs for Destination Sales And Marketing Consultant

The Jamestown Renaissance Corporation is accepting proposals for a Destination Sales and Marketing Consultant.

The consultant will create a promotional campaign and establish a local meetings and conferences market over the next three years.

The JRC said the Jamestown Meetings and Conferences Initiative is a multi-year collaboration with leaders from the City of Jamestown, Chautauqua County Government, CHQ Chamber, Chautauqua County Visitor’s Bureau, Gebbie Foundation, and Jamestown area attractions and hotels.

The goal is to make Jamestown a destination for boutique meetings and conferences, thus generating substantial economic, cultural, and social dividends for the city and county.

In 2025, the group engaged Destination Services, LLC to conduct a feasibility study and analysis of the hotel market demand. Through survey responses from meeting planners and local stakeholders, leaders, and residents, Destination Services found that Jamestown’s authentic small town feel and unique venues complemented by its beautiful landscape, additional lakeside meeting spaces, and nearby wine country, meet the parameters of what today’s meeting planners are searching for. The analysis also determined that Jamestown has a core base of hotel and attraction products that can support a small meeting and conference marketing effort.

With the launch of this Request for Proposals (RFP), the newly reorganized Jamestown Renaissance Corporation becomes the lead organization in promoting Jamestown as an attractive and viable destination for boutique meetings and conferences. Once established, JRC expects to increase local revenue from this market steadily each year while working with the city and county to develop the infrastructure to become a regular destination for high-end boutique meetings. With time, the annual direct economic impact is expected to support hundreds of jobs and generate several million dollars in annual tax revenue for Chautauqua County and the City of Jamestown.

Candidates interested in submitting proposals can download the full RFP at jamestownrenaissance.org.