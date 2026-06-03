June’s Memory Cafe At The Reg Will Feature Karen Hewes Suber

This month’s Memory Cafe at the Reg Lenna will feature the soundtrack of the 1960s, 70s and beyond with Karen Hewes Suber.

Karen is a board-certified music therapist and lifelong musician based in Jamestown. She has worked with all ages from early childhood through hospice and memory care. Karen will use voice, guitar, and keyboard for lively sing-alongs, playful interaction, and soul-filled moments. No musical experience is needed.

The Memory Café at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts is a free respite and arts program for people with forgetfulness or other changes in their thinking (including cognitive decline, dementia or Alzheimer’s) as well as their care partner, family, or friends.

Light refreshments will be provided. All attendees can choose to participate or simply observe.

Interested participants are asked to register for the Reg Lenna Memory Café ahead of time by emailing rsvp@reglenna.com or calling The Reg Box Office at (716) 484-7070 with the names and number of attendees. Reservations must be made by Friday, June 5.

This month’s Memory Cafe will be held at noon, Tuesday, June 9 in the third floor Media Arts Studio. The venue is elevator accessible.

The Memory Café program at The Reg is made possible by Exhale and its funders: Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation and Health Foundation for Western and Central New York.