Juneteenth BBQ Fundraiser Set For April 25

The Jamestown Juneteenth Committee is holding its 4th Annual Chicken BBQ and Basket Raffle this Saturday.

The event will take place noon to 6:00 p.m., Saturday, April 25 at the Morton Club on Pratt Avenue in Jamestown.

The barbecue will feature a ½ Chicken, choice of Macaroni or Potato Salad, Baked Beans and a Dinner Roll for a donation of $18.00. There also will be live music by Karl and Mark’s Revolution from 3:00 to 4:30 p.m. The event will include a basket raffle drawing, a 50/50, and more.

Proceeds from the benefit will go to the Jamestown Juneteenth Scholarship Fund.

To donate a raffle basket, gift cards, or make a general donation, contact Regina Brackman at 716-499-5849.