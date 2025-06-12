Kayak Rental Business Looking To Lease Space at McCrea Point Park

A kayak rental business is looking at leasing space in McCrea Point Park in Jamestown.

Jamestown City Council reviewed a lease agreement at their work session to allow Chadakoin Paddle of 701 West Eighth Street to place a storage unit on park grounds that could be used to rent and offer seasonal storage of kayaks.

City Corporation Counsel Elliot Raimondo said a nominal rent amount may need to be added to the agreement as it’s a private business wanting to use city property for for-profit means, “Right now, I will state that for Chadakoin Paddle Boat, they have provided the City extensive insurance for liability, extensive business insurance. I will say this is not unique to Jamestown. I mentioned you can rent kayaks in Buffalo at the Marine Park as well as in Delaware Park. So, I think we will do a little revision to the MOU (Memorandum Of Understanding) to reflect some consideration for the enterprise.”

The City currently has lease agreements with other non-government entities like the Chautauqua Lake Rowing Association and Frewsburg Soccer Club to operate facilities on park property for $1 a year.