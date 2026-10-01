Kiantone, Sinclairville Fire Departments Receive Grant Funding

Fire departments in the town of Kiantone and village of Sinclairville have been awarded federal funding.

Kiantone Independent Fire Department will receive $50,988.95 and the Sinclairville Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 will receive $97,142.85.

The funding will be used to provide protective gear, training, and supplies to emergency personnel. This federal funding was administered through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG).

Grants are awarded on a competitive basis to applicants that most closely address the program’s priorities and demonstrate financial need.