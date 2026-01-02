Kick Cabin Fever Indoor Triathlon Returns Feb. 28

The Kick Cabin Fever Indoor Triathlon is making a comeback on February 28, 2026.

The community event is being planned by the Suicide Prevention Alliance of Chautauqua County and will be held at the Chautauqua Health & Fitness inside the Turner Community Center in Chautauqua.

Participants will be able to shake off the winter blues and get moving with three indoor events under one roof. Competitors will swim for 15 minutes in the heated pool, bike for 15 minutes on a stationary bike, and run for 15 minutes on a treadmill. Participants can register as individuals or as part of a team.

Registration is available on the Facebook event page or at PreventSuicideCHQ.com.

People can register as an individual competitor for $35.00 or as a team for $75.00.

Held in memory of Marty Miller, the Kick Cabin Fever Indoor Triathlon donates all proceeds to support suicide prevention and awareness initiatives across Chautauqua County.

Community members are encouraged to get involved beyond participation. Those interested in volunteering at the event or learning about sponsorship opportunities can contact Carri Raynor at 716-753-4522 or RaynorC@chqgov.com.