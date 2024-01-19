Kick Cabin Fever Indoor Triathlon Set For Feb. 3

The Kick Cabin Fever Indoor Triathlon is set to take place on February 3.

The event is sponsored by the Suicide Prevention Alliance of Chautauqua County and Chautauqua Health and Fitness at the Turner Community Center. It is a tribute to Marty Miller, who lost his life to suicide.

It will take place at the Chautauqua Health and Fitness located within the Turner Community Center.

The event aims to shake off the winter blues, encourage participants to stay active, have fun, and promote mental health awareness.

People may compete as an individual or as a team to swim, bike, and run.

Registration is available on the Kick Cabin Fever Facebook page

The cost is $35 per Individual and $75 per Team. The last day to register for a guaranteed shirt is January 20, 2024

For more information, contact Carri Raynor at RaynorC@chqgov.com