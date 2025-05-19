Kyle Keogh Named Interim Chief Executive of Chautauqua Institution

The Chautauqua Institution Board of Trustees has announced that Kyle Keogh has been appointed Interim Chief Executive of Chautauqua Institution.

The appointment is effective June 1, 2025, following Michael Hill’s previously announced plans to depart from Chautauqua on May 31 to become President of Randolph-Macon College.

Keogh is a proven executive with significant experience in strategy, finance, and technology and an established track record of successfully overseeing transformations, driving growth, and enhancing the sustainability of companies’ operations. Since 2023, Keogh has served as Chief Business Officer at Cover Genius, a venture-backed tech company, where he significantly grew revenue, while improving net margins. Previously, he served in senior roles at Google for 16 years. Earlier in his career, Keogh held roles of increasing responsibility at IBM, McKinsey & Co., and J.P. Morgan & Co. He holds a B.A. from Hamilton College, an M.B.A. from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth, earned his Chartered Financial Analyst designation and teaches as an adjunct professor at the Stern School of Business at New York University.

Keogh has a deep connection to Chautauqua. He has visited every year since he was five years old, and his wife, Liz, kids, Brendan, Bridget, and Daley and his sister, Maura Shafer, and brother, Sean, all consider Chautauqua home. He served as a trustee on the board from 2015 to 2023 and continues to serve on the Chautauqua Hotel Company board, a position he has held since 2015.