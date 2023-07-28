Labyrinth Press Company Being Sued By Neighbors For Noise

Downtown neighbors of Labyrinth Press Company are suing them for their music creating a nuisance.

Gary and Donna Templin, who live at 18 East Fourth Street, entered the suit in Chautauqua County State Supreme Court, seeking a temporary and permanent injunction to prevent the cafe and bar from playing loud music outside their business located on the same block.

The Templins claim in the suit that the music is creating a nusicance and degrades their “enjoyment of their property, diminishes their quality of life, and diminishes their property value.”

In addition to the injunction, the Templins are also seeking damages from Labyrinth owner Jeff James including the cost of attorney fees.

According to the suit, the Templins did seek the assistance from the City of Jamestown and Jamestown Police in the matter but, “the Police do not want to get involved in civil matters between ‘residents’ and the City of Jamestown cannot police unusually loud music every time Defendants broadcast outdoor music at their businesses.”

The City of Jamestown does have a noise ordinance as part of the City Code that does not allow the use of amplified sound in a public area without a special event permit that is approved by the City Council Public Safety Committee.

Labyrinth Press Company did apply for and was approved this permit for a summer music series on the outside steps of their building in April 2023.